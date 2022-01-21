Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.