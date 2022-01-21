Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.38. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

