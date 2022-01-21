Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.