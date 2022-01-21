Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

CDE stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

