Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Purchases 324,500 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Shares of RGD traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 535,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,513. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

