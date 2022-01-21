Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Purchases 324,500 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.
Shares of RGD traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 535,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,513. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
