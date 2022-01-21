Reviewing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 3.77 $144.20 million ($0.06) -119.81 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.63) -5.56

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold -2.28% 6.57% 5.11% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alamos Gold and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 4 2 0 2.33 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.90%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

