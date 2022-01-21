Reviewing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.50 $4.44 million $1.63 16.12 First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.51 $12.16 million $1.04 10.30

First Northern Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.48% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

