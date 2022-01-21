Reviewing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 347.33%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -46.41% -44.73% Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00%

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Ferroglobe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -6.93 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.85 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -3.66

Lomiko Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.