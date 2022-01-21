RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RGCO stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of -0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 26.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

