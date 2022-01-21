Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,068,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

