Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCH. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:RCH traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$48.22. The company had a trading volume of 145,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.21. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$35.60 and a one year high of C$49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

