Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RMNI opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $472.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rimini Street by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Rimini Street by 1,158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rimini Street by 188.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

