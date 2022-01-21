Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($68.22) to GBX 5,500 ($75.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,406 ($73.76) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,875.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,162.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.65), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($368.26). Insiders have sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,245,126 in the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.