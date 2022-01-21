Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66. 150,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 171,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 25.87 and a quick ratio of 25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

About Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

