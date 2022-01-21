Robert Gayton Sells 50,000 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at C$441,986.56.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00.

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.