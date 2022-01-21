Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

