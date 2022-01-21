Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Raised to GBX 420

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 420 ($5.73) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.79) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.54) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rotork to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.57) to GBX 395 ($5.39) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.79) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.53).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.95.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

