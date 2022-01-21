Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 1,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

