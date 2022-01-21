Royal Bank of Canada Increases Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $21.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after buying an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

