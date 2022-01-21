Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,655.50 ($49.88) on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market cap of £93.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,909.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,995.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

