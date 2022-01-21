Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $43,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

