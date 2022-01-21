Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,038 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.81) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($29.14) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,319.45 ($31.65).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,839.20 ($25.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

