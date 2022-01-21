RR Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 667,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,995,000. Mplx makes up 3.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mplx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 40,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

