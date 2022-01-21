RR Advisors LLC Sells 38,000 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises 15.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of DCP Midstream worth $79,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.