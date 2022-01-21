Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.01 or 0.07284017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.51 or 0.99742184 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064739 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

