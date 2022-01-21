Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 14410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

