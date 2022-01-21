Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 104,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

