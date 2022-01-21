Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,812 shares of company stock worth $23,926,612 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

