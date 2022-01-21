Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genasys were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNSS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

