Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 263.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

