Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

