Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 4,901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $189.02 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.