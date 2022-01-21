Russell Scott Klein Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BIGC stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.