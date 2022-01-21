Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

RUTH stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

