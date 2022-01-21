Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

