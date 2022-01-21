Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

