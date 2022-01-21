Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

