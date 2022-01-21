SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP stock opened at €122.98 ($139.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.84. SAP has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

