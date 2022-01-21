Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

SAPIF stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

