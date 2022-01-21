Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

TSE SAP opened at C$27.10 on Wednesday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

