Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SBSNF stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.