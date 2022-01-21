Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.08 ($184.19).

EPA:SU opened at €161.50 ($183.52) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

