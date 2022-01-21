Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €161.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €162.08 ($184.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €1.98 ($2.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €161.50 ($183.52). 963,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €152.19. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

