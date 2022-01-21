Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,778 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,136. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

