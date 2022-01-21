Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 8,605 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.84% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $84,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.38. 16,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

