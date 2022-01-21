Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.59 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.