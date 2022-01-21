Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $141.32. The stock had a trading volume of 118,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $392.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

