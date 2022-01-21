Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.5% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.40% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $200,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.66. 7,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,091. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

