Scotiabank Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

