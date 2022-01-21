Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.99

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 76490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 952,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 188,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

